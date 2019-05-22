High-profile Sydney racehorse owner arrested on drug importation charges

High-profile Sydney racehorse owner Damion Flower has been arrested on drugs charges overnight.

Flower has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, which is believed to be cocaine, resulting from a joint investigation by the NSW Organised Crime Squad and Federal Police.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting the arrests came after the seizure by Border Force Police of 25kg package allegedly containing cocaine.

Flower rose to prominence as the owner of champion sprinter Snitzel, which won more than $1 million in prize money before retiring to stud and quickly becoming one of the world’s leading sires.

Snitzel is an elite stallion and is about to be awarded his third consecutive Australian Sires Premiership.

Flower retains shares in Snitzel and is also the owner of a slot in the $14 million The Everest, the world’s richest race on turf held at Royal Randwick in October.

Damion Flower is expected to face Liverpool court today.

