High-scoring Warner helps Australia to win over Bangladesh

David Warner’s blistering 166 has propelled Australia to a 48-run win against Bangladesh.

In a high-scoring thriller at Trent Bridge, Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat on a flat and dry Nottingham pitch.

Openers Finch and Warner put on 121 runs together but one the former was dismissed, Khawaja slotted in seamlessly to post a quickfire 89 off 72, including five fours at two sixes.

Bangaldesh opening batter Soumya Sarkar remarkably too three of his side’s four wickets – before Thursday’s match, he had only taken one wicket in his ODI career.

Glenn Maxwell was at his destructive best as well, chiming in with 32 off 10 balls as Australia finished on a monster 5-381 from their 50 overs.

But it was Warner who stole the show in Nottingham, starting his innings off patiently before accelerating in his most impressive knock since returning to the international fold.

Bangladesh have been far from disgraced chasing high scores so far at this World Cup and despite losing, they still notched up an impressive 8-333.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah put on 127 runs for the fifth wicket, with the former reaching his century off 97 balls.

But the previous highest run scorer in the tournament – Shakib Al Hasan – could only muster 41 and lost his spot on the top of the batting standings.

Australia now look forward to a blockbuster match against England at Lord’s on Tuesday in their sixth match of the tournament.

Click PLAY to hear full highlights from Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket