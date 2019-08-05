Ryan Hinchcliffe reveals the real reason why Brodie Croft was hooked

Melbourne Storm assistant coach Ryan Hinchcliffe has revealed why star halfback Brodie Croft was hooked from Friday night’s smashing of the Brisbane Broncos.

Croft was interchanged in the 55th minute of Melbourne’s clinic against the Broncos, in which they breezed to a 40-4 victory at Suncorp Stadium.

Speaking on Halftime with James Willis, Hinchcliffe, a former premiership winner with the Storm, explained Croft’s absence was only precautionary.

“His shoulder had played up a little bit in that game and he even mentioned to me that he thought it had popped out during the game,” Hinchcliffe said.

“Once I told the trainers that they were pretty keen to get him off, he had tests done after the game and his strength was all fine, so it was more precautionary than anything.”

The Melbourne Storm are currently six points clear on the NRL Ladder and face the fourth placed South-Sydney Rabbitohs at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

