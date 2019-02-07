Hobart Hurricanes lock in home semi final

Hobart Hurricanes will host a BBL semi final after beating the Melbourne Renegades last night.

After the Hurricanes posted 183 from their 20 overs, the Renegades fell 16 runs short at Blundstone Arena on Thursday night.

The result means the Tasmania-based side will host the first semi final on February 14 against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent – their first home final since 2012.

The make up of the other semi final – on February 15 – will be confirmed following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Sydney Sixers or Melbourne Renegades are still in the running.