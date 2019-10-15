“Hopefully you can get on board”: Betts implores Suns young gun Martin to sign with Carlton

Eddie Betts has used Macquarie Sports Radio’s show with Piggy, Levy and Jimmy to call upon Gold Coast young gun Jack Martin to follow him to Carlton.

“Hopefully we can get Jack Martin over the line. It will be good to have Jack down at Carlton,” Betts said after being traded from the Adelaide Crows on Monday afternoon for a future fourth round pick.

“I heard a whisper that when Carlton had a meeting with Jack, the first thing he asked was, ‘Is Eddie coming?’ Well, I’m finally there now Jack, so hopefully you can get on board.”

The rumour comes as the out of contract half-forward/midfielder Martin, is yet to put pen to paper with the end of trade period looming ever closer.

Martin hasn’t hidden his desire to leave the Gold Coast for quite some time with the Western Bulldogs and Carlton both keen to sign the talented youngster.

The 24 year-old made his debut for the Suns in 2014 and has gone on to kick 81 goals in his 97 appearances for the Gold Coast club.

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)