Horse Hasn’t Bolted: John Longmire stays with the Swans

The charms of the Harbour City have worked wonders on John Longmire, with the Sydney Swans coach inking a three-year contract extension which will see him staying with the Bloods until 2023.

Longmire’s signature puts to bed suggestions that he was preparing to head back to Victoria to take up the vacant coaching position at his former club, North Melbourne.

Longmire joined the Swans as an assistant coach in 2002 and was part of the team that welcomed Sydney’s drought-breaking 2005 premiership win.

The man they call Horse took over the reins as head coach in 2011 and lead the Swans to another premiership in 2012.

In a statement, Longmire said: “Sydney’s my home – my kids have grown up here and I love the club.

“The job of the senior coach is a huge commitment from both sides, so it was important to take the time to ensure that I could continue to give the role the energy it needs. I’m really pleased that the club has the faith in me to continue and that I have the support of my family to continue.

“Our team at the Swans has evolved quite considerably, particularly this year, but what we do have is a young list with plenty of energy and enthusiasm. They are a highly committed group that’s capable of achieving great things together.

“I’m really excited about the challenge the future presents and am looking forward to continuing to work with our young list, our coaches, staff and our wonderfully supportive Board.”