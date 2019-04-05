Macquarie Sports Radio
How Brexit will change the Premier League forever

4 hours ago
Cam Reddin
Fewer imported stars, a mass exodus of talent and a resurgence of English managers. Could all this be the future of a post-Brexit Premier League?

Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool, tells Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam Reddin the Brexit process is taking its toll on the Premier League, while the final result, if it ever materialises, could fundamentally redefine European football.

Hear the full interview below and listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00-7.00am Saturday and Sunday mornings

Cam Reddin
