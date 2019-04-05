How Brexit will change the Premier League forever

Fewer imported stars, a mass exodus of talent and a resurgence of English managers. Could all this be the future of a post-Brexit Premier League?

Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool, tells Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam Reddin the Brexit process is taking its toll on the Premier League, while the final result, if it ever materialises, could fundamentally redefine European football.

