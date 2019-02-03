‘How could you believe anything he says?’: Mark Riddell’s message to Bernard Tomic

Mark Riddell has denounced Bernard Tomic after his interview on 60 Minutes last night.

The controversial 26-year-old doubled down on his comments directed at Lleyton Hewitt, after calling the Australian Davis Cup captain into question during his post-match press conference after his round one loss at the Australian Open.

But Riddell’s had enough, telling Breakfast he struggled to believe anything Tomic alleges due to his past feud with Tennis Australia.

“He’s a pain the backside for everyone,” he said.

“There’s obvious reasons why Lleyton didn’t want him around the team.

“After how he’s carried on, how could you believe anything he says.”

