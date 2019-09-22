Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How has Manly handled semi-finals defeat? Their Mind Coach opens up

7 hours ago
Clinton Maynard

“The number one emotion was sadness” 

Their season may be officially over, but no-one can say that the Manly Sea Eagles 2019 season was a failure. Manly’s Mind Coach John Novak joins Clinton Maynard on Full-Time every Sunday evening and this week he spoke about his role in helping the boys from Sydney’s Northern Beaches go from finishing 15th in 2018 to a year later being 2 games away from a Grand Final berth. 

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear the full conversation:

Clinton Maynard
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83