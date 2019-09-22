How has Manly handled semi-finals defeat? Their Mind Coach opens up

“The number one emotion was sadness”

Their season may be officially over, but no-one can say that the Manly Sea Eagles 2019 season was a failure. Manly’s Mind Coach John Novak joins Clinton Maynard on Full-Time every Sunday evening and this week he spoke about his role in helping the boys from Sydney’s Northern Beaches go from finishing 15th in 2018 to a year later being 2 games away from a Grand Final berth.

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

