How Mark Riddell nearly ended up a Rabbitohs player

Former Rugby League player Mark Riddell has revealed how close he came to signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2005.

While he ultimately landed up striking a deal with the Parramatta Eels, Riddell confirmed to Macquarie Sports Radio he knocked back an approach from the Rabbitohs.

He also revealed a last-ditch attempt by the Cronulla Sharks to secure his services.

“When I was negotiating with St George and I ended up at Parramatta, I could’ve gone to the Rabbitohs or Sharks,” he said.

“I almost went to the Bunnies and decided against that.

“It was a little bit weird because there was a period there when the Cronulla Sharks came in with an offer and they said they weren’t going to lift that offer anymore.

“Parramatta had obviously come in with a much better offer and I was heading that way.

On the Friday when I was about to go and is with Parramatta, Cronulla rung my manager and offered just as much as (the Eels).

“But I said (no), you didn’t offer it in the first place so I signed with Parramatta.”

Image: Matt King/Getty Images