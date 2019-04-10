How much horse do you get for $2,800,000?

The 2019 Inglis Easter yearling sales are underway and day one of the annual event saw some eye watering prices paid for horse flesh.

Topping the sales sheet was a chestnut colt sired by Snitzel out of Group 2 winner Ichihara, purchased by James Harron Bloodstock for a whopping $2.8 million.

“Hopefully we’re getting congratulated in 12 months because that’s really what matters, what they do on the track,” Harron told David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“This sort of horse, you know, you don’t come across them very often and when you do, they do cost a lot but hopefully it’s a good investment for our colt syndicate.”

Superstar stallion Snitzel is one of Australia’s leading sires and could claim the mantle of this nation’s best following the death of his father, Redouttes Choice. Colts with a pedigree this fine are highly desirable as their potential extends beyond their racing years.

“Our strategy is that we’re very focused on male colt horses, young horses that we try to win the good races with and then trade them on as stallion prospects,” Harron said.

