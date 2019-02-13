How the greatest horse and jockey combo nearly didn’t happen

Acclaimed jockey Hugh Bowman has become synonymous with Winx in her record breaking career.

However in Macquarie Sports Radio’s “Heroes: Legends of Australian Sport” series, he revealed how the greatest horse and jockey combination in Australian racing history nearly never came to be.

Speaking with David Morrow and Mat Thompson, he said that he had a tough decision to make after winning his first race aboard Winx in September 2014 in a Group 2 race at Randwick.

“She gave me a good feel”, Bowman said.

“But I had a choice to make, do I ride Winx or do I ride First Seal in the remainder of the three year old series.

“So I relinquished the ride on First Seal to stay with Winx, and subsequently First Seal beat her in the next two starts.

“In hindsight I probably made the right decision.”

He admitted even though he picked the better horse, he never expected to have this level of success.

“I certainly didn’t think we’d be where we are today. Not in your wildest dreams would you think that any horse would be capable of doing what she has.”

The leading hoop also provided an insight into what sets the champion mare apart:

“Winx is a little bit different to any other horse because she can overcome any circumstance. Any track surface. I can ride her forward, I can ride her back. I can sit inside, I can sit outside.

“She can make a long run, she can sprint quickly, she can just do everything.”

Listen to the full feature interview below: