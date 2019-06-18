How the Hawks got LaMelo Ball

lllawarra Hawks General Manager Matt Campbell joined Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights to talk about the signing of LaMelo Ball.

Campbell spoke about how the deal was done, whether or not we’ll see any antics from LaVar Ball, and the impact the move will have on the club and the league.

“To get a big coup like this and have such a young talent come to our team especially with what comes with it, as far as the exposure, is something that’s pretty special for our club.

For us to keep up [with the expanding NBL] we’ve gotta explore our opportunities, continue to grow our fan base and expand our foot print and this obviously helps”.

