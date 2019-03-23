How the NRL helps prepare for life before and after sport

Image: Dan Peled / AAP

“25% of our players play less than 10 games”

The average career of a NRL player is about 50 first grade game. A small percentage of those who take up a career in the NRL reach the point where they can live comfortably.

Jaymes Boland-Rudder is the NRL head of Government and Community Relations and he joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to talk about the programs such as Vocation education training, and Voice against violence workshops and how they help our youth and upcoming to prepare for life before, during, and after rugby.

Boland-Rudder understands that the program is an issue of generational change and that the programs in place are showing positive change to a sport marred by off the pitch dramas.

