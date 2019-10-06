How to calm the nerves and win a Grand Final

Manly’s Mind Coach John Novak joined Clinton Maynard on Full-Time to talk about developing a mindset to win the Grand Final, and whether the Roosters and Raiders would be mentally ready after their big preliminary final victories last weekend.

Novak says it’s important for the players to exaggerate their cool and calm attitude, especially with the Raiders players who most are playing their first Grand Final while the Roosters

“When they get in there (the ground) it takes you like a storm. It’s like a tsunami of energy… you feel emotions you’ve never felt before”.

