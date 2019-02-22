HOW TO LISTEN | 2nd CommBank ODI – Australia vs New Zealand

It came down to the wire but the Aussies held on to defeat the White Ferns by 5 runs in a thrilling first ODI at the WACA in Perth!

Kiwi skipper Amy Satterthwaite did everything she could to lead her side to victory with an inspired 96 run effort with the bat.

But Aussie spinner Jess Jonnasen kept delivering killer blows late in the innings, her 4-47 haul was enough to stunt the Kiwis brave chase.

The CommBank ODI series continues in Adelaide on Sunday.

Macquarie Sports Radio will cover all three ODIs between Australia and New Zealand as they fight for the Rose Bowl trophy.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of series continuing in Adelaide.

The fixtures:

Second ODI (February 24): Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide – 10.20am ACDT (10:50am AEDT)

Commentary team: Bruce Eva, Tony Leonard, Brad Hodge and Emma Inglis

Third ODI (March 3): Junction Oval, Melbourne – 10.50am AEDT

Commentary team: Tim Lane, Bruce Eva, Brad Hodge and Emma Inglis

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

