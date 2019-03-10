HOW TO LISTEN | 4th ODI between Australia and India

A stunning 193-run opening partnership between skipper Aaron Finch and Usman Khwaja helped steer Australia to victory in the third ODI against India.

Finch’s recent horrific form seemed a distant memory as he plundered 93 runs from 99 balls and looked set to tonne-up before being trapped LBW. It’s the first time Finch has passed 50 in his past 20 white-ball innings for Australia.

Usman Khawaja’s classy 103 off 113 brought about his maiden ODI century and his efforts, along with Finch, set Australia on a path to 5-313.

India got off to a horrific start removed after losing Shikhar Dhawan for 1, Rohit Sharma for 14 and Ambati Rayudu for 2. India were in trouble at 3-27.

That was until Virat Kohli entered the fray and, typically, plundered 123 from 95 balls before Adam Zampa finally dismissed the Indian captain.

Australia won by 31 runs and now enter the fourth ODI requiring another win to keep the series alive.

Tune in to Macquarie Sports Radio from 7pm AEDT on Sunday March 10th to hear the 4th ODI between Australia and India live and free.

4th ODI: India vs Australia, March 10th, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 7PM AEDT.

5th ODI: India vs Australia, March 13th, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, 7pm AEDT.

SQUADS

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket keeper), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short (to be replaced by Shaun Marsh).

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

