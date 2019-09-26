HOW TO LISTEN | AFL Grand Final on Macquarie Sports Radio

The AFL Grand Final is here and you won’t miss a moment on Macquarie Sports Radio.

It’s a case of old vs new – Richmond is one of the AFL’s most revered clubs and they’ll come up against the GWS Giants, who have qualified for their first ever Grand Final.

From midday on Saturday, you’ll be able to hear all the action LIVE from the MCG on Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954 and Brisbane 882.

For listeners in Melbourne, you’ll be able to hear the AFL Grand Final on 3AW 693 from 10am.

Macquarie Sports Radio will also broadcast a special national show from 8am LIVE from outside the MCG with host Shane McInnes.

He’ll be joined by a wide range of guest to kick off Macquarie Sports Radio’s extensive AFL Grand Final coverage.

It’s the biggest day on the AFL coverage and your new home of live sport has it all covered.

(Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images)