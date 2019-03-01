HOW TO LISTEN | Australia vs India 1st ODI

Fresh from back to back T20 victories over India on sub-continental soil, Australia are primed to take on India once more in a five-match ODI series.

The action fires up on Saturday in Hyderabad and you can follow every ball bowled on Macquarie Sports Radio.

With the World Cup only three months away, these matches are vital for Australia’s preparation as opportunities are running out for players to find form with bat and ball.

Australia’s recent ODI form is less than impressive, managing just 8 wins from 31 matches. Comparatively, India have played 26 more ODI matches over the same period, winning 41 of 57 outings.

Keen to overturn his frightful form slump is Aussie skipper Aaron Finch. His numbers make for grim reading: since debuting in the Test team in October, Finch has averaged 7.50 in T20Is and 13.83 in ODIs.

On a more positive note, Glenn Maxwell’s epic tonne in the last T20 match proves once again why he is one of the world’s most dangerous white ball players and debate now rages as to whether he should be elevated up the batting order.

West Australian quick Nathan Coulter-Nile’s injury problems are hopefully a thing of the past as he looks to secure his spot in the side. Coulter-Nile was omitted from the ODI squad when India toured Australia earlier in the year.

FIXTURES

1st ODI: India vs Australia, March 2nd, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, 7PM AEDT.

2nd ODI: India vs Australia, March 5th, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, 7PM AEDT.

3rd ODI: India vs Australia, March 8th, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 7PM AEDT.

4th ODI: India vs Australia, March 10th, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 7PM AEDT.

5th ODI: India vs Australia, March 13th, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, 7pm AEDT.

SQUADS

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket keeper), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short (to be replaced by Shaun Marsh).

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

