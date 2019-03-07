HOW TO LISTEN | Australia vs India 3rd ODI

In the long and storied history of the Australian cricket team, we have never lost three consecutive ODI series to India.

Ever.

Which means we must knock off India in the next three matches, on Indian soil, if we are to avoid this unwanted entry into the history books.

That’s a tough ask when you analyse Australia’s recent form which, in all honesty, has been rather ordinary.

The Aussies looked set to claim victory in the second ODI in Nagpur when we required just 33 runs from 34 balls with five wickets in hand, before a dramatic collapse saw defeat snatched from the jaws of victory and India emerge victors by 8 runs.

With less than three months remaining until the World Cup, Australia has ventured into dangerous territory while India has flexed to become our bogey side.

Simply put, victory in Friday’s 3rd ODI in Ranchi is crucial. Pride is on the line as much as our hopes of retaining the World Cup.

Tune in to Macquarie Sports Radio from 7pm AEDT on Friday March 8th to hear the 3rd ODI between Australia and India live and free.

3rd ODI: India vs Australia, March 8th, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 7PM AEDT.

4th ODI: India vs Australia, March 10th, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 7PM AEDT.

5th ODI: India vs Australia, March 13th, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, 7pm AEDT.

SQUADS

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket keeper), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short (to be replaced by Shaun Marsh).

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

