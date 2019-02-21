HOW TO LISTEN: Australia vs New Zealand ODI Series

Thought the Australian cricket summer was over? Think again!

Macquarie Sports Radio will cover all three ODIs between Australia and New Zealand as they fight for the Rose Bowl trophy.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the series getting underway in Perth on Friday.

The fixtures:

First ODI (February 22): WACA Ground, Perth – 10.20am AWST (1:20pm AEDT)

Commentary team: Glenn Mitchell, Karl Langdon, Tom Moody, Mike Hussey and Emily Smith

Second ODI (February 24): Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide – 10.20am ACDT (10:50am AEDT)

Commentary team: Bruce Eva, Tony Leonard, Brad Hodge and Emma Inglis

Third ODI (March 3): Junction Oval, Melbourne – 10.50am AEDT

Commentary team: Tim Lane, Bruce Eva, Brad Hodge and Emma Inglis

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Preview

Led by captain Meg Lanning, Australia will be looking to continue their recent good form in ODIs as they battle New Zealand in a three-match series to be played in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne. Having not played a limited-overs match since October last year, they’ll be looking to rediscover the form that’s seen them win their last six matches in the format.

Meanwhile, New Zealand enter this series on the back of a 2-1 ODI series loss to India earlier this month. The likes of captain Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine have all plyed their trade alongside Australia’s star players in the recently-completed WBBL tournament.

Make sure you tune in from 1pm AEDT on Friday afternoon to hear all the action as Macquarie Sports Radio’s summer of cricket continues.