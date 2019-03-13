HOW TO LISTEN | Rolex Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix on Macquarie Sports Radio

It’s the biggest weekend on the Australian motorsport calendar and Macquarie Sports Radio is the ONLY place you’ll be able to listen to all the action from Formula 1 and Supercars at Albert Park this weekend.

Headlined by our race call from 4pm AEDT on Sunday March 17, Macquarie Sports Radio is the place to be as we bring you every thrill and spill from the track.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday March 14 – Drive with Mark Allen and David Schwarz LIVE from Albert Park (3-7pm AEDT)

Listen to Marko and Ox broadcast live from the track as practice and qualifying takes place for the Supercars. They’ll be joined by plenty of special guests as they bring you all the latest action.

Saturday March 16 – LIVE COVERAGE: F1 Qualifying and Supercars (5-7:50pm AEDT)

Shane McInnes, Cam McConville and Jon Thompson will bring you live coverage of Formula 1 qualifying (5-6pm AEDT) and the third Supercars race of the weekend (6:30-7:30pm AEDT) right around the country on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Sunday March 17 – LIVE COVERAGE: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix (4-6:30pm AEDT)

It’s the opening race of the new Formula 1 season and we’ll bring you every second live on Macquarie Sports Radio in Sydney (954am) and Brisbane (882am). From 4pm, race caller Shane McInnes and expert Cam McConville will bring you all you need to know before, during and after the marquee race.

THREE KEYS QUESTIONS

How will Daniel Ricciardo go at Renault?

The 2018 Formula 1 season for Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo was defined by two things – his win at Monaco and his eight non-finishes due to technical problems. After a frustrating end to his stint at Red Bull, the 29-year-old opted to switch to Renault in a bid to position himself in the coming years to challenge for the title again.

While many have viewed it as a backwards step, Ricciardo instead has opted to focus on the long-game with his new team, who insists will be challenging for the championship by 2021.

All eyes will be on his new team at Albert Park as he steps out in his new colours for the first time. How will he go? It remains the number one talking points heading into the opening race of the season.

Who can stop Lewis Hamilton?

Putting Ricciardo’s fortunes aside, this remains the biggest question in Formula 1.

Hamilton won 11 of the 21 races last year for Mercedes on the way to recording his fifth championship. After solid pre-season testing in Europe, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be hoping to bridge the gap to the biggest race in motor racing right now.

How much of a gap will Renault need to make up?

Ricciardo’s big-money move to Renault means there’s instantly more pressure on the team that finished well off the pace last season.

The Aussie teams up by Nico Hulkenberg, who will be intent on proving himself to both his teammate and team as it enters a new era.

If and when the French team can bridge the gap to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull remains a question not just for this season but in the coming years.

TEAMS AND DRIVERS

Merecedes – #44 Lewis Hamilton & #77 Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari – #5 Sebastian Vettel & #16 Charles Leclerc

Red Bull – #10 Pierre Gasly & #33 Max Verstappen

Renault – #3 Daniel Ricciardo & #27 Nico Hulkenberg

Haas – #8 Romain Grosjean & #20 Kevin Magnussen

McLaren – #4 Lando Norris & #55 Carlos Sainz

Racing Point – #11 Sergio Perez & #18 Lance Stroll

Alfa Romeo – #7 Kimi Raikkonen & #99 Antonio Giovinazzi

Toro Rosso – #23 Alexander Albon & #26 Daniil Kvyat

Williams – #63 George Russell & #88 Robert Kubica

