HOW TO LISTEN | State of Origin Game 1
Rugby League Fans, the time is nigh.
Whether you hail from north or south of the Tweed, we stand united by division. Sport can be funny like that.
Hear Game 1 in the 2019 State of Origin series live from Suncorp Stadium!
Coverage kicks off from 7:00 pm with kick-off expected to take place at roughly 8:10 pm.
Be sure to tune in after the match for Origin Overtime with Billy McGee from 10:00 pm.
HOW TO LISTEN
MELBOURNE
Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM or stream via sportsradio.com.au – Click the blue LISTEN button above and left
PERTH
Macquarie Sports Radio DAB+ or stream via sportsradio.com.au – Click the blue LISTEN button above and left
SYDNEY
Through our sister station, 2GB 873 AM or stream via 2GB.com
BRISBANE
Through our sister station, 4BC 1116 AM or stream via 4BC.com.au