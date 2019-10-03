How to listen to the 2019 NRL Grand Final on Macquarie Sports Radio

The NRL Grand Final is here and you’ll be able to hear all the action right here on Macquarie Sports Radio.

The Canberra Raiders fairtyle has rolled for another week after they took down the South Sydney Rabbitohs, booking their spot in the decider for the first time since 1994.

On the other side are the all-conquering Sydney Roosters, who dispatched the Melbourne Storm last week as they look to win back-to-back premierships.

From 1pm on Sunday, Melbourne listeners on 1278am will be able to hear all the colour and excitement as we build up to the biggest game on the NRL calendar.

If you’re in Sydney or Brisbane, you’ll be able to hear our coverage on 2GB (Sydney) or 4BC (Brisbane).

Or you can stream the coverage across Australia and around the world by clicking here.

Kickoff is at 7:30pm AEDT.

(Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)