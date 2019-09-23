‘Humbled’ Brownlow medalist Nat Fyfe says game is in great shape

Brownlow medalist Nat Fyfe says he hasn’t had much sleep after a “humbling” night following his Brownlow medal win.

The Fremantle midfielder polled 33 votes on Monday to claim the highest individual honour in the game, six votes ahead Patrick Dangerfield and seven votes ahead of Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale.

Fyfe became the 15th player in AFL/VFL history to win the award multiple times and is the first person to claim the Brownlow medal for a second time since Gary Ablett in 2013.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Fyfe said it “surreal” to be mentioned alongside some of the game’s greats.

“When you start talking about the likes of Ablett, Goodes and Judd, it’s surreal and hasn’t sunk in,” he said.

“The list at the moment of players that are playing premium, quality footy consistently throughout the season is as good as I’ve seen in my 10 years in the game.

“I’m humbled to sit atop that list but the game is in pretty good hands.”

Fremantle finished a disappointing 13th this year and the Dockers captain said a whole-of-club effort was required to turn their form around in 2020.

“It’s not going to be down to one appointment to turn our club into a finals contender,” he said.

“It’s going to take multiple leaders across different roles to be able to turn our club from nine wins into 13 or 14 and contesting for finals.

Fyfe confirmed football boss Peter Bell was keeping him up to date as they continue their search for a new head coaching following Ross Lyon’s departure.

“Peter Bell has keep me informed as much is appropriate,” he said.

“There’s only so much as a captain and player I can really get involved in but I’ll try and give my opinion from ground level where I can.

“It’s important myself, David Mundy and the rest of the leaders get on board with the senior as quickly as possible for us to have a quick transition to a new coach and move forward as a club.”

(Image: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)