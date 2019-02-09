Huntington makes contact with Morrison after bitter ACL blow

Injured Western Bulldogs AFLW star Izzy Huntington confirmed she’s reached out to Nina Morrison after she tore her anterior cruciate ligament on Thursday.

The 2018 AFLW number one draft pick went down at Geelong training after starring in Geelong’s opening round win over Collingwood at GMHBA Stadium.

Huntington knows plenty about doing an ACL injury as a number one draft pick, after she went down in round two of the 2018 AFLW season for the Bulldogs. Huntington was taken as the top draft choice during the 2017 AFLW draft.

Speaking to Rohan Connolly on The RoCo Show, Huntington it was “shattering” news for the women’s football community.

“She did so well on the weekend and we know what she’s capable of as a player,” she said.

“I shot her a text yesterday when I heard the news and we’ve been chatting a bit.

“If there’s anything I can do for her knowing all about (ACL injuries), I want to offer that up to her.

“Hopefully I can be someone that can potential guide her through the rehab and be a support for her.

“It’s a real blow for the competition and Nina of course.”

Huntington said Morrison’s injury brought back memories of her own experience tearing her ACL during last season.

“We’re seeing (ACL injuries in AFLW) happen a bit which is a bit of a worry but the AFL is doing really well to address it,” she said.

“I’ve almost come back from mine now so I’m pretty keen to get going.”

