‘I actually disagree with that’: Bartel backs Geelong home games in Melbourne

Jimmy Bartel says there’s more behind Geelong’s push for all their home games to be played at GMHBA Stadium, with coach Chris Scott raising that debate this week.

“The Cats need to play some home games up in Melbourne,” Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There is a massive supporter base of Geelong fans living in Melbourne.

“I’m not going to give up the Easter Monday clash against Hawthorn, and you can’t always make that your away game.”

Apart from the home ground advantage, Bartel reckons there’s another benefit at play.

“I don’t know whether the numbers changed, but it used to be around 24,000 (fans). Geelong make a massive profit, compared to other clubs. I think close to $750,000 if it’s only 24,000 (in the gate) down there.

“But the number before the AFL took over at Marvel Stadium, you had to get 40,000 in before you made a dollar.

“So financially they’re better off, plus the home grown advantage.”