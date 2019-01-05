‘I am saying he WILL be back in this side.’ – Ian Chappell confident banned opener will return

Former Australian Captain Ian Chappell is confident David Warner will return from his suspension and slot right back into the Australian side and is confident he will create a very good partner for Marcus Harris.

“Marcus Harris has shown enough for me, that when David Warner comes back, he will make a great partner for Warner, and I am saying David Warner WILL come back.” Chappell said on Macquarie sports radio’s summer of cricket.

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann agreed with Chappell believing that Warner is going to walk back into this side and resume his international career when his ban ends in March.

“David Warner when he comes back, I am pretty certain he is going to come back, obviously that is up to other people, but I am pretty confident.”

Lehmann also agreed that Marcus Harris would make a very competent partner for Warner due to his attacking nature and his ability to turn the strike over.

“Marcus Harris doesn’t get stuck, he is always looking to score, someone like David Warner needs strike because he loves to be agressive, Harris is a perfect foil for him.”

