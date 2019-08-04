‘I can understand it’: Former Dragons player speaks on THOSE signs

St George fans have turned on coach Paul McGregor as frustrations reach boiling point.

During Sunday’s clash against Parramatta at Kogarah, signs reading ‘Fail Mary’ were displayed.

Former Dragons player Mark Riddell says he can understand why fans are so angry with the side’s poor form.

“I don’t like it either but I can understand it,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’ve been there, the Dragons fans are very passionate, they’re some of the most passionate fans in the NRL and they’re obviously not happy.

“Their team sits in 14th position, they’ve had an awful season and it’s just not happening on the park for them.

“Those frustrations are obviously spilling over to the fans and the signs.

“Again yesterday, it’s not a good look for them going down to the Parramatta Eels.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images