‘I can’t believe it’ – Rodney Hogg on James Pattinson’s omission

Former Australian cricketer Rodney Hogg is surprised by the decision to leave James Pattinson out of the team for the second Ashes Test in Lord’s.

Pattinson has been rested, leaving Josh Hazlewood in line to make his entry at the venue where he delivered his best spells of the 2015 series.

“I’d be looking at the pitch to make a decision on Siddle. If it has got a little bit in it, I’d play him – if it ends up being a flat wicket, I’d be playing Starc and Hazlewood. But isn’t it amazing to leave Pattinson out? I can’t believe it”, Hogg told Mark Allen and David Schwarz on Drive.

England’s Jofra Archer will be in the spotlight, as he becomes the 693rd man to play for England – a player to keep an eye on according to Hogg.

“I’ve never seen so much pressure on one player in my time of watching cricket. Archer is an absolute potential mega star. You give me an over from Archer at his best and you’ve got something the world is waiting to see. The only question is: How fit is he? Can he get through a five-day Test match?”

Play at Lord’s tonight will begin at 8PM AEST.

