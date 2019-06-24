‘I can’t believe what’s happened’: Hannah Green in shock after major victory

Australian Hannah Green won her maiden major championship on Monday.

It’s the final major win by an Australian in 13 years.

The 22-year-old finished with an even-par 72 at Hazeltine to post a one-shot victory to take out KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Just hours after the breakthrough win, Green told Macquarie Sports Radio she was still in shock following the result.

“I can’t believe what’s happened in the last few hours, to be completely honest,” she said.

“I’m pretty excited, I haven’t had much time to think about what’s happened today.

“I was pretty nervous coming in the last five or six holes which I think is to be expected.

“The fans were really great to me and there were a crowd of Australians (watching) so that really distracted me from what was going on.

“The (Australians) made me laugh on the golf course so I think it was perfect to have them there.”

