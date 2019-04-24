‘I couldn’t believe it’: Zorko’s frank admission on media access

Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko says he “couldn’t believe” the furor over Brisbane’s in-game media access against Collingwood last Thursday.

Host broadcaster Channel 7 was allowed to interview Daniel Rich as he was running onto the field, while they also conducted a much talked-about interview with Luke Hodge on the interchange bench during the match.

Zorko said the reaction has been disappointing, preferring to see fans given more media access in matches.

“There’s a bit of disappointed that (Hodge’s interview) has got the backlash it has,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it to be honest – the media want greater access to players during the game and Hodgey was able to give up his time during the game to take those interviews.

“But I know Hodgey, he won’t stop doing that. He does everything to help out our football club and Thursday night was no exception.”

