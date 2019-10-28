“I cried my eyes out”: Paul Gallen opens up on life saving moment

Paul Gallen has opened up on the life-changing moment he received back in 2014, after he was forced to undergo a leadership course following a string of offensive tweets tailored at the NRL.

Speaking to Piggy, Levy and Jimmy before the launch of his book ‘Heart and Soul’, Gallen said the course he received from sports psychologist Steve Johnson was one of the most fondest memories he looked back on when writing his book.

“I look back at the time with Steve Johnson in 2014 after I told the NRL what I thought of them,” Gallen said.

“They wouldn’t let me play for NSW, they wouldn’t let me play for Australia until I did this course with Steve Johnson and I hated it. I just thought to myself, ‘I don’t want to do this.’”

Gallen, who is one of the most feared and and revered players in Rugby League history said the course he received from Johnson was one that changed his outlook on life and would help him for the rest of his life.

“In the very first session I went and sat with him, I cried my eyes out and he just explained to me why I am like I am. It was such an eye-opener and it was a moment that’s going to help me for the rest of my life and I ended up doing a three month course with him and I loved every minute of it,” Gallen said.

(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)