“I do want to try Europe”, Matilda Sam Kerr responds to transfer speculation

Perth Glory and Matildas striker Sam Kerr has responded to rumours there are European clubs chasing her signature ahead of the W-League Grand Final against Sydney FC this weekend.

Speaking to Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights, Kerr said she loves the W-League but does want to try her luck playing in Europe.

“It’s just about making the right decisions for me as a footballer. I love playing in the W-League, I always play really well here, I feel like I owe the league to stay here, but at some point I do want to try Europe.”

Kerr was asked her thoughts on Alen Stajcic’s sacking as Head Coach of the Matildas, and said it’s sad and disappointing but the squad is still preparing like they would as normal ahead of this year’s World Cup.

