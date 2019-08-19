‘I don’t get offended by it’: Jimmy responds to Clarko’s Coniglio meeting

GWS Giants board member Jimmy Bartel doesn’t have a problem with revelation Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson met in-demand midfielder Stephen Coniglio.

The star onballer is currently weighing up numerous multi-million dollar offers from Victorian clubs, with the Giants still yet to re-sign him.

But Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio he wasn’t worried about the meeting.

“The reason why he’s probably taking so long is the reason why you want him around your club,” he said.

“H’es just not a ‘just me the money and sign’ (person), he thinks about everything else.

“It’s the biggest decision in his life at the moment because it’s going to be a long-term contract no matter where he goes.

“If he stays at the Giants, if he goes to Hawthorn, Geelong, Carlton, St Kilda, Freo or wherever he may it may be, it’s going to be a long-term decision in the prime of his life.

“I have no issue with it and I have no problem with Alastair Clarkson making comment about it, I don’t get offended by it.

“Stephen Coniglio’s not a seven-year-old boy who needs to be told what to eat for breakfast, he’s thinking about it and weighing it up.

“Comments from Alastair Clarkson and going back to Gill McLachlan, they won’t have any effect on him.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio