‘I don’t think he’s about to jump ship’: Football writer Tom Smithies on Graham Arnold

Daily Telegraph football writer Tom Smithies doesn’t think Graham Arnold is about to leave the Socceroos.

Following Australia’s Asian Cup exit, reports have surfaced linking him to a job in the Scottish Premier League.

But as of yet, Arnold hasn’t spoken about the rumours.

Smithies told Breakfast he didn’t think the Socceroos boss was about to leave after just six months into his second stint as national team boss.

“I expect Arnie to be in charge for the Socceroos and Olyroos qualifiers,” he said.

“His phone was off yesterday but I don’t think he’s about to jump ship.

He said Arnold had a long-term plan with the national team and didn’t expect him to have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave prematurely.

“His whole focus is a four-year World Cup campaign because he’s after a bit more security,” he said.

“(Arnold) is aware the team had lost Cahill and was about to lose Jedinak.

“As we saw with Ange, there are swings and roundabouts during the qualfiying campaign and there are times when you need the support of your employers.

“Rather than looking at breakout clauses, it’s more of a case of looking at a four-year contract and acting accordingly.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview