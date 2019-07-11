‘I hate having to talk about that’ – Jamie Soward on State of Origin 3 umpiring

Former Dragons premiership player Jamie Soward was unimpressed with the refereeing during State of Origin 3.

“When we have a look at the game last night, that first half brought Queensland into it with the refereeing”, Soward told Clinton Maynard and Mieke Buchan on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I hate having to talk about that but it was like (referee) Sutton was trying to keep them apart. The crowd couldn’t get into it, they didn’t understand what was going on. When you are at Origin, you just want to see the teams decide it and I don’t think that was happening in the first half.”

By half-time 12 penalties had already been blown, in the end the match finished with 14 with just one penalty blown in the opening 20 minutes of the second half.

“Once the referee put his whistle away NSW got themselves into a rhythm and it allowed Queensland to counter-attack with their game. It should have been like that for 80 minutes.”

