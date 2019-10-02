‘I haven’t made my mind up’: Ricky Stuart’s big decision ahead of NRL Grand Final

The Canberra Raiders have arrived in Sydney for this weekend’s NRL Grand Final, with coach Ricky Stuart raring to go.

The former star player won three premierships with the Raiders and says it’s time for his players to go after that same feeling.

Stuart tells Alan Jones it’s been too long since the Raiders last title victory, back in 1994.

“When you get to this week Alan you remember why you do this.

“Why you play and why you coach is to be involved in this week and to try and win a title.”

The coach is famous for pacing the sidelines during a game, rather than sitting in the confines of a box.

He tells Alan “I haven’t made my mind up yet” about where he’ll be during Sunday’s decider.

“I’d like to coach from the sideline to be honest because this week’s about the feeling more so than the strategy I think.”

Alan Jones has a long history with Ricky Stuart, handing him his very first Kangaroos jumper all those decades ago.

The two share a laugh about his first game, where the touchlines had been painted with acid, burning the players.