‘I hope it’s not the end’: Rob Quiney on Glenn Maxwell’s future international career

Former Test cricketer Rob Quiney says Glenn Maxwell is too good a batter for his international career to be over.

Speaking to Clinton Maynard and Mieke Buchan on Drive, Quiney said people and the media were quick on changing their opinions.

“When he (Maxwell) batted at 7 in the ODI’s last summer, it worked out perfectly. He did such a good job that everyone, including the media was saying: Get him up the order, he needs to face more balls. Then he goes up the order, couldn’t really get going in the last five games and people want him out.”

Maxwell finished with 22 off 23 deliveries in the semi-final against England, having been bumped to No.7, with Alex Carey promoted to No.5.

Quiney thinks while Maxwell can still play a role for the team, he is not consistent enough.

“Maxwell’s role is to face 30-40 balls and take the game away from a side. People talk about consistency and Glenn Maxwell and I don’t think those two words go together.”

