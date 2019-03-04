‘I just don’t get it’: The new NRL proposal Riddell isn’t a fan of

Mark Riddell isn’t a fan of a revolutionary new NRL finals proposal.

Clubs have been briefed about a potential ‘Wildcard Weekend’, where teams who finish ninth and 10th would be involved in an extra weekend of finals.

Under the plan, which could be introduced as soon as next year, the top six teams would have week one of the finals off with the team who finishes seventh playing team 10 and the side who finished eighth playing the ninth-ranked team.

But the Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast co-host isn’t a fan, saying 10 teams out of 16 making finals is too much.

“I’m happy to put my hand up and say I don’t like it and don’t agree with it,” he said.

“This is a massive no-no from me, it rewards mediocrity and if we’re going to do go back to last year, the Dragons finished in seventh spot – eight position was decided on points differential.

“Giving teams that lose more games than they win an opportunity to play a wildcard game is something I don’t agree with

“Only six teams would miss out on an opportunity to play finals, I just don’t get it.”

