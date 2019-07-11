‘I just loved how he backed himself’: Buderus puts Damien Cook in the ‘elite category’

A slow first half with a deluge of penalties threatened to turn the most anticipated Origin decider in a generation into a fizzer.

Thankfully, that most certainly wasn’t the case. The referees put their whistles away and fans were treated to an Origin finish for the ages.

Barnstorming Blues fullback James Tedesco was typically brilliant, crossing for the match-winner with 30 seconds left on the clock.

Hooker Damien Cook was equally brilliant, exploding from dummy half all night while setting up prop Paul Vaughan’s first-half try and scoring one of his own after a magnificent solo effort in the second half.

Blues assistant coach Danny Buderus, who has worked extensively with Damien Cook, says the Blues hooker has a rare ability to have an effect on the game.

“Anyone that can have an effect on the game most times they get on the field is in the elite category,” Buderus tells David Morrow and Mathew Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“His speed is one thing but it’s his subtleties in and around the ruck, and if his forwards to a good job for him he’s going to be hard to hold out,

“Last night, that try, I just loved how he backed himself.”

