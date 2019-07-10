‘I love watching him’: Origin legend names Tedesco as world’s best

Queensland Origin legend Brent Tate has named Wally Lewis medalist James Tedesco as the world’s best League player.

With scores locked at 20-20 and only seconds in the Origin decider, the 26-year-old scored the winning try to seal New South Wales’ second consecutive Origin victory.

Tate told Macquarie Sports Radio he was in awe watching Tedesco’s star for the Blues on Wednesday night.

“I think he’s the best player in the world,” he said.

“His efforts and how he can hit top speed, I love watching him.

“There were some really good performances from New South Wales, they’ve got a really good side there and Freddy (Fittler)’s done a really good job.

“They thoroughly deserved their victory.”

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images