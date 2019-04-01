‘I mean fair dinkum’: The umpiring call which tipped Andrew Gaze over the edge

Australian basketball legend and fanatical Hawthorn supporter Andrew Gaze was left in disbelief on the weekend.

During Sunday’s tense Hawthorn vs Western Bulldogs clash, scores were deadlocked late in the final term when defender James Sicily gave away a free kick which led to Josh Schache putting the Dogs in front.

The Hawks went on to lose the game and Gaze wasn’t happy.

I hate even bringing this up,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There was a little bit of push and shove, how you can pluck a free out out of that circumstances one way or anything (is beyond me).”

