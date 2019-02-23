“I never saw it once”: Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew on drugs in the AFL

The AFL’s illicit drugs policy is under fire following allegations up to 16 players at a club having been using mental health as an excuse to avoid testing.

Former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas this week said he was told recreational drug use was “rife” among Saints players before he left the club in 2006.

Macquarie Sports Radio’s sister station 3AW then revealed 16 players at a single club were avoiding tests on mental health grounds.

Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew was playing at Port Adelaide in 2006.

He’s told Weekend Afternoons’ Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove he “never saw it once, both within the club and out of the club”.

