“I probably didn’t think it was a penalty try” says Sharks halfback Chad Townsend

Cronulla Sharks winger Sione Katoa was awarded a controversial penalty try in their 14-8 defeat to Newcastle on Friday night. Edrick Lee clearly obstructed Katoa but doubt remained about whether a try was inevitable.

“I probably didn’t think it was a penalty try,” Sharks halfback Chad Townsend tells Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove on Weekend Afternoons.

“My thinking would’ve been a penalty and a professional foul which means Edrick Lee would’ve spent 10 minutes in the bin and I thought that would’ve been sufficient instead of a penalty try, but the bunker obviously thought otherwise and that’s how it played”.

