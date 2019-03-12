“I still think his best position is fullback”, NRL great Anthony Minichiello on Kalyn Ponga

One of rugby league’s greatest ever fullbacks Anthony Minichiello has backed Newcastle Knights’ youngster Kalyn Ponga to star for the club despite his positional shift.

Ponga has spent all of his NRL career so far at fullback but will join Mitchell Pearce in the halves as the Knights will hope to play finals football for the first time since 2013.

Minichiello played over 300 matches for the Roosters, 19 matches for Australia, and 11 for New South Wales all at fullback and has predicted the 20-year-old to be a champion player regardless what position he plays.

“I still think Ponga’s best position is fullback but he’s going to be an absolute champion in any position I feel. He has that superstar attitude and the work ethic”.

