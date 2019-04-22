‘I think he’s deluded’: Lazarus lays into Anthony Seibold

Rugby League legend Glenn Lazarus says Anthony Seibold is not delivering for the people of South East Queensland and has branded post-match comments from the Broncos coach as “deluded”.

Brisbane’s 26-22 loss to the Raiders means the Broncos have won just one of their first six matches, their worst start to the season since 1999, and a shocking way for a coaching tenure to begin.

Brisbane is a one team town and Lazarus wonders whether Seibold is struggling with the intense pressure which comes with coaching the Broncos.

“He was in an NRL job for 12 months, now he’s signed a five year contract with probably the most scruntinised [teams],” Lazarus told David Morrow and Julian King.

“I think he’s deluded in some ways, some of the comments he’s saying,”

The triple premiership winner says the Broncos aren’t playing terrible footy and effort is clearly visible “but they’re not winning, they’re just not winning games and it’s becoming consistent,

“Something needs to change, they can not continue down this path of playing the same team week in, week out and getting the same result,

“Its not the result South East Queensland and all the Broncos fans want, so [Seibold] has to do something.”