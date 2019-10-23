‘I think Khawaja is in trouble’ – David Hussey

Former Australian cricketer David Hussey thinks it is unlikely we’ll see Usman Khawaja playing cricket for Australia this summer.

“I think he’s in trouble. He was struggling in England, his technique didn’t really stand up to the swinging ball”, Hussey told Ox and Marko on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive.

“At the moment I think he is behind Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and even Shaun Marsh.”

Hussey thinks Khawaja needs to prove himself in lower grade cricket before returning to the Australian squad.

“Usman has to got back to domestic cricket and then dominate like he has done for the better part of five or six years. He has to score big runs to force himself back in for another opportunity.”

