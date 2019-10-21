“I think they will be pretty happy with the punishment”: Lee Holdsworth reacts to DJR Team Penske’s Bathurst penalty

After one of the most controversial races in Bathurst 1000 history, Supercars driver Lee Holdsworth has reacted to the fine DJR Team Penske received after their ‘disgraceful’ racing tactics.

DJR Team Penske was hit with a suspended $250,000 fine and a loss of 300 team championship points after they asked driver Fabian Coulthard to deliberately slow behind the safety care during the Bathurst 1000. However, the team and Scott McLaughlin were still upheld as the official Bathurst 1000 winners.

The fine is the largest penalty in Supercars history, yet Holdwsorth believes DJR Team Penske have gotten off lightly.

“It was the biggest penalty in Australian motor-sports history so I guess that says how bad it really was. I just want to move on from all of this, but I think they will be pretty happy with the punishment that they got,” Holdsworth said.

Even after many judges believed that DJR Team Penske should have been stripped of their title, Holdsworth says the fallout from the decision won’t spill over into this weekend’s Gold Coast 600.

“I don’t think this is going to change anything. There will certainly be a bit of bitterness down pit lane, but we’re all there to do a job and that won’t change,” Holdsworth said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview: