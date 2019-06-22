‘I think this is the second coming of David Warner’

Image: Simon Cooper / PA / PA Wire

The ICC Cricket World Cup is heating up and our Aussies are heading that wave as well as the table.

The Australians hit a confident 381 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge where one man was brighter than everyone else with the willow. David Warner posting a dominant 166 runs off 147 balls and winning man of the match honors.

Once caught up in the ball tampering scandal that rocked the cricketing world it seems that Warner has been able to overcome his inner demons and regain form after his actions.

“I saw a great big change in David”

Mike Whitney is a former Australian test cricketer as well as the President of the Randwick Petersham Cricket Club where Warner played club cricket during his suspension.

“He’s much more conservative now, he really knows his game… he understands the situation of the game”

Whitney praised Warner development as a player noticing his patience as a player has come leaps from where it was.

“He didn’t try to slog his way out of it”

Click PLAY to join the conversation: